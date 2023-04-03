Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 68,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.37. 327,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,947. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

