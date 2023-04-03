Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $331.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,999,125 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

