Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 2.4% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

Shares of AZO traded up $66.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,524.31. 75,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,965. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,452.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,403.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,096 shares of company stock worth $99,925,509. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

