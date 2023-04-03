Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 161 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $318,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,845. The company has a market capitalization of $180.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.84. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

