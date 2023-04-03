Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,994 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.74. 2,172,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.08. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

