Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 10.4% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. 43,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,941. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

