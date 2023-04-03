eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.18. 1,114,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,683. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.