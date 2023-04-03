eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
eBay Stock Performance
Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.18. 1,114,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,683. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
eBay Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.95%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.