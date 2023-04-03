Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,373 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

AXP stock opened at $164.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.92. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $192.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

