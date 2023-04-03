Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 2.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,575,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,749,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $76.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

