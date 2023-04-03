Edge Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 3.0% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $261,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
