Edgecoin (EDGT) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Edgecoin has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $22.57 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

