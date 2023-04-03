Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 28th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Edison International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EIX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,289,000 after buying an additional 106,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.