eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,800 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 764,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

eHealth Price Performance

EHTH stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 168,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $196.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.91 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that eHealth will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 5,760.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About eHealth

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.