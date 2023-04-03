Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 5,840 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.35. 1,946,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,170. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

