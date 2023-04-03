Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ELTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -1.38. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

