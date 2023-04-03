Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 0.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $3,524,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $2,894,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.29. 1,012,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,519. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

