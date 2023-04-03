Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Short Interest Update

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,970,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 28th total of 11,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE ESRT opened at $6.49 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

