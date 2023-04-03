EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $1.99 on Thursday. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $220.21 million, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

