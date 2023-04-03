Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Short Interest Update

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the February 28th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Encore Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of ECPG stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.45. 448,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,916. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.
About Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
