Encore Wire Co. (WIRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 21st

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 0.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $17.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.5%.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $185.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.14. Encore Wire has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $206.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Encore Wire by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

See Also

