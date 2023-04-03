ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 28th total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENGlobal in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

About ENGlobal

Shares of ENG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.48. 443,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,536. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.