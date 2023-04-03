Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) versus Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Head to Head Analysis

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 11.43% 9.38% 2.79% Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $12.29 billion 2.22 $1.40 billion $4.04 19.37 Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 10.18 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Eversource Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eversource Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 0 8 3 0 2.27 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eversource Energy currently has a consensus target price of $88.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.77%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.07%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Eversource Energy.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers. The Electric Transmission segment owns and maintains transmission facilities through CL&P, NSTAR Electric, PSNH, and WMECO. The Natural Gas Distribution segment transmits and distributes natural gas to retail customers. The Water Distribution segment operates three separate regulated water utilities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was founded on July 1, 1966, and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

