Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Update

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Get Enviva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Enviva Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,742,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,177,000 after purchasing an additional 530,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enviva by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

EVA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.63. 688,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62. Enviva has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviva will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.23%.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.