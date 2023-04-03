Enzi Wealth Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.7% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,977 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

