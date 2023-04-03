Enzi Wealth Sells 3,834 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Enzi Wealth cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after buying an additional 949,200 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,194,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,478,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after buying an additional 450,131 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,741,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.77. 818,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $79.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.