Enzi Wealth Sells 595 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Enzi Wealth reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.9% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after acquiring an additional 431,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.52 and a 200 day moving average of $326.47. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

