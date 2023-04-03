EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,879. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

