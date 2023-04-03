Eos Energy Enterprises Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,166 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 91% compared to the typical volume of 1,657 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8,117.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. 1,709,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2,650.45% and a negative net margin of 1,282.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.