EOS (EOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.29 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $182.25 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004478 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003823 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001161 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,181,708 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,184,344 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.