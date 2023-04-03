Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $28.43

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.43, but opened at $30.13. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 693,762 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.14.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 11.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Equinor ASA by 553.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 333,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 282,538 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 19.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.