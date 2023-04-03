Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Cormark

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$5.70 to C$4.70 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.33.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total transaction of C$26,862.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,869 shares of company stock worth $218,874.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

