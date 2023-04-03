ERC20 1-Day Volume Reaches $131.85 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.66 million and $131.85 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01042466 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $7.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

