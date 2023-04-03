Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$26.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.50.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Down 1.4 %

ERO opened at C$23.91 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7734434 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.