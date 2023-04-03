Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Up 5.7% in March

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Escalade by 540.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Escalade in the second quarter worth $396,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Escalade by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 553,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Escalade by 146.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Escalade Price Performance

Escalade Dividend Announcement

ESCA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 55,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852. The company has a market cap of $196.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.83. Escalade has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Featured Articles

