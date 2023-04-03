Euler (EUL) Price Reaches $3.47 on Top Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Euler has a total market cap of $31.56 million and approximately $846,825.13 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Euler token can currently be bought for $3.47 or 0.00012407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

