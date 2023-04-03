Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRI. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Everi Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,034,000 after purchasing an additional 231,099 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,723,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Everi by 6.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,048,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Everi by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. Everi has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

See Also

