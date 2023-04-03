Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Argus

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Argus from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.25.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

