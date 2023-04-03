Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Short Interest Down 9.4% in March

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 974,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Evolent Health Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE EVH traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $32.13. 816,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.79 and a beta of 1.56. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.68 million. Analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,031.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,008,904.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 384,284 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,955. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

