Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.9 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF remained flat at $21.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

