Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 858,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

EE stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. 113,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

