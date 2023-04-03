Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.89 on Monday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,260,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Exelon by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,477,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

