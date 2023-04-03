Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Up 6.5% in March

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of EXPD traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,608. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.57. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after acquiring an additional 219,242 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,995,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after acquiring an additional 290,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

