Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Down 12.7% in March

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 308,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Eyenovia Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,072. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

