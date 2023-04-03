F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,736. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,084,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,578,000 after acquiring an additional 821,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,174,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,277,000 after purchasing an additional 900,846 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

