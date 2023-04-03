Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Short Interest Down 9.2% in March

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,360,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 14,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FAST traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 315,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,605. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after buying an additional 2,460,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after buying an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 1,544,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.