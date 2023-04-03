Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the February 28th total of 36,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FATP remained flat at $10.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,213. Fat Projects Acquisition has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $553,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,539,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

