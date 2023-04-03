FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,200 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 746,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FB Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

FBK traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $30.27. 51,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,985. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.04.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 351,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Articles

