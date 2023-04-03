FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $269.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) received a $269.00 target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $227.83. 1,000,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,916. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average of $182.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

