FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $269.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) received a $269.00 target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $227.83. 1,000,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,916. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average of $182.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
