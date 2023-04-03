Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises 1.4% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 169,684 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 740,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 201,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.