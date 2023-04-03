Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 8,346 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Linde were worth $74,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $356.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,609. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The stock has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

